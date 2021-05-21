Out There…Somewhere: May is Magnolia time but is it a record

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s the Southern Magnolia, and when it comes to its showy blooms, May is its time to shine.

“Yes, that’s right. Yeah, we’ve got some probably a little bit later this year going good right now. Its a beautiful bloom,” said Richmond County Extension Agent Campbell Vaughn.

Magnolias are Augusta’s tree, people love them. Maybe you’ve heard of a famous Lane named after it, and if you say you live on Magnolia Drive you might hear which one, and of course those big white flowers.

“They’re beautiful, they’re beautiful there’s big it’s a perfect flower,” said Joyce Waugh.

“There’s not much you can do with them you can’t really put them in a vase but there are fragrant, said Campbell.

Come on big, beautiful magnolia blossoms find a tree and get you some.

“We gather them then we use them just for table decorations center pieces my granddaughters favorite flowers she has to pick them and put them in the vases,” said Joyce.

“Now when it comes to Magnolia trees there are records for height and width but what about the size of the blossom these things get pretty hearty.”

“I do not know the record I have to do some research on Magnolia blossom,” said Joyce.

But if there’s is a record for the biggest magnolia bloom it’s hard to find.

“Do you know, is there a record?”

“I don’t know of one we’ll certainly have to look that’s one up for sure,” said Campbell.

Look a record-breaking magnolia blossom right there well maybe.

Out There Somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.