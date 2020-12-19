Out There…Somewhere : Many miss the marker of this event in Augusta history

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Chances are you’ve heard a little about the confederate monument downtown, but what about a marker on Highland Avenue.

I do not know, you’ve asked the wrong person,” said Melinda Thigpen with a laugh.

This smallish historical marker is near the Highland Avenue bridge over the rail line and stands blocked by the Highland Avenue guardrail.

Put up by the citizens of Richmond County to mark the occasion when President William McKinley got off the train here December 19th 1898, but this is a marker has been missed.

“Never been there, no,” said a man in a nearby shopping center parking lot.

“Tomorrow’s the anniversary, do you want to go now?

“No,” he laughed,

“It’s a marker!

Its’ out there George, he said as he headed away.

The marker says the name McKinley Avenue was given to the Road where McKinley passed but last time I checked McKinley Avenue didn’t catch on.

“I’ve been on Highland Avenue I haven’t been on McKinley Avenue,” said Melinda.

“So they let us down.”

So maybe on Saturday the 122nd annivesary of this event, there should be a big parade down McKinley Avenue.

Out There Somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.