Out There…Somewhere: Loves here in Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – Valentines Day in Thomson, Georgia…where love’s easy to find.

“All day, all day’’ said Willie Fountain with a laugh. Somebody is cooking up something.

“Is there any trouble finding love in Thomson?”

“No sir everything seems to be okay,” said Daisy Carter.

Now of course you can argue that Thomson is the Valentines Day Central of the CSRA.

Why? I’m glad you asked.

Valentines Day is for couples, and Valentines Day is for love, and love makes the world go round and what makes the world go round? Motor fuel.

Loves Travel Stop in Thomson. If ‘loves’ what you’re looking for on this special day.

“Today is Valentines Day,” said Wanda Ginther,

“That’s why you stopped here.”

“Sure.” she saids with laugh.

“Don’t laugh, This is Loves and this is Valentine Day, right?”

“Did you put that connection together?”

“No,” said Marilyn Tate,

“Why not?’’

‘’Did you get some Love here today?’’

“I haven’t been in the store yet,” Marilyn said.

Though Loves right here, some did stay downtown on Valentines Day to eat lunch.

“Cause they have have a buffet,’’ said Willie,

“You love to eat?”

“You’ve been looking for love in all the wrong places.’’

“Well what can I say,’’ said Willie.

Well his heart is in the right place Out There Somewhere in Thomson…George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

More Out There Somewhere Stories: