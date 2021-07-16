Out There…Somewhere : Little love for the Bradford Pear tree

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – The Bradford Pear tree is common in Augusta and across the southeast. Gardener Andrena Carpenter knows a little about them.

“In my daughters’ neighborhood they have them and they are very large trees,” she said.

Do you like them?

“Personally, not for me,” Andrena said.

Also not liking the Bradford Pear, the state of South Carolina, it’s going to ban the sale in three years.

Sounds like cancel culture. But plant experts say there’s reasons for this

“I Never have been a huge fan to begin with, they somewhat grow like weeds. They smell terribly, they make a mess, honestly, I would be okay with it,” said Tray Simpson, the Manager at Bedford Greenhouses.

Richmond County Extension Agent Campbell Vaughn says if Georgia wants to follow South Carolina and consider a ban on the Bradford he’ll testify in favor.

“100% would, absolutely would, any kind of these aggressive plants just have taken over native habitat I would suggest doing it,” he said.

But with a South Carolina ban, would people cross the river for a contraband Bradford to smuggle it back to the Palmetto State?

“I would actually think so. I mean if you take something away people want it more, so I feel that’s exactly what would happen yeah,” said Tray.

Not Andrena.

“Well, I would never want one. I’ll just put it like that yeah,” she said

You won’t miss it?

“I won’t miss it, I will not,” Adrena said.

Joyce Kilmer wrote, “I shall never see a poem as lovely as a tree”. I guess he didn’t know about the Bradford Pear.

Out there somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.