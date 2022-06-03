Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – The letters all lined up for this spelling Bee Champ, the final answer Moorhen.

M-o-o-r- h-e-n,” said the winning speller.

How many of us could spell moorhen, or even know what moorhen is.

“Not a clue, not a clue at all,” said Chris Lord.

“No, you got me with that, I never,” said Calvin.

“Never heard of a moorhen,?”

“No, I never heard of it,” said Calvin.

Can you spell it?”

“No,” said Nancy Morgan,

Do you know what it means, what is a moorhen?”

George Eskola/Reporter

Phinizy Swamp Nature Park is all about education so they like spelling bees.

“When I was in elementary school I actually made it to the actual Spelling Bee it was very nerve wracking,” said Kim Dillard, who was working at the smamp

Some might get nervous about being in a swamp, but at Phinizy they are not nervous about the word moorhen, they liked it being the winning word.

“That’s pretty cool, and we got those out here at Phinizy Swamp Nature Park, so how cool is that,” said Kim.

No need to use moorhen in a sentence at Phinizy because here they moorhens are birds who call Phinizy swamp home.

“To me they’re striking because red bright orange head, to them and beak,” said Kim.

Spelling counts, and you can even count on the moorhens at Phinizy Swamp,

“Okay I did not know that you can see one I gotcha,” said Calvin.

Moorhens they got their letters and ducks in a row,

Out there somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJLBF NewsChannel 6.