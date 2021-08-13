Out There…Somewhere : Left handed Friday the 13th

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s Superstition Central, the 1300 block of 13th street…for those who believe in that stuff.

“Do you feel a little nervous?”

“Naw I’ve been here my whole life,” said Erik Boyle standing at the corner.

“But it’s Friday the 13th.”

Friday the 13th yeah, it’s crazy now,” said Erik.

And on this day would you be willing to tempt fate and come here.

“I don’t think I would,” said Thomas West.

Friday the 13th is tough on the superstitious, but life is tough on those who are left-handed.

We say that because this Friday the 13th is also International Left-handers Day most of you don’t know this.

“No, I’m right-handed,” said Roderick Redd.

The whole world is biased against left-handed people don’t you think?”

I would say yes,” said Rodderick.

Throughout history, being left-handed has been considered unlucky even malicious so every day is like Friday the 13th.

It’s a right handers world get in a car set up for righties radio cup holder, there’s more.

“Like the notebook the binds get all caught up in your hand and leave mark,” said Thomas.

It’s left-handers’ day on Friday the 13th who wants to join the club.

“No never would I give up if you cut my left hand off, I could still live through life.

“It’s all right to be left just don’t get left behind,” said Erik.

Left-handed and Friday the 13th a blessing and a curse… Out there somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.