Out There Somewhere…Knowledge is key in Keysville

They’re not in Jeopardy, they’re in Keysville , but they’re into this Jeopardy Tournament of Champions.

“Yeah I was looking at those guys last night,” said Frederick Grant.

“I’ll be watching again tonight it’s all good,” said Tony Murah.

It’s the three greatest Jopardy champions facing off, and here in Keysville they know the score.

“Do people in Keysville like to answer questions?”

“Yes said Annie Powell.

Like Jeopardy,

“Yes,” said Annie.

All right, Keysville likes to answer questions we got some Jeopardy styled ones right here. They’re tough, but Keysville is up for it because after all knowledge is what?

“Key,” said Brandi Lanier.

“If you hit a sour note when singing?”

“Off key,” said Tony Jackson.

“If you put something away forever you have it under lock and?”

“Key,” said George Terrell.

“To get into your home you would use a house?”

“Key,” said Terry Murrah,

He wrote the National Anthem Francis Scott

“Key,” said Jamie Lariscey

“Boy you are good,”

“A string of islands off the southern United States are called the Florida?”

“Keys,” said George.

You see they’re tough here in Keysville.

“The main item in a recipe is called the blank ingredient?”

“Key Ingredients, I’m doing good today aren’t I,” said Terry.

But don’t get cocky Keysville.

“If you were going to vandalize somebody’s car you might vandalize it with a?”

“Knife key,” said Annie with a laugh.

I know you’re saying George in Jeopardy you have to answer in the form of a question, but we didn’t do that here. We did this far more low, low, oh what’s the word I’m looking for?

Out There Somewhere in Keysville George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.