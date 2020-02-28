Out There…Somewhere: Keeping an eye out for surrogates before primary

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The candidates make the case to the voters, but sometimes the candidates call on celebrities to back them up.

“I’m personally more excited by the candidates, but I think the celebrity is good because it may draw in people who aren’t following the candidates as closely,” said Susan Moyer.

Candidates are exciting sure. How about these celebrity endorsers? They’re also out there campaigning probably on the streets of Aiken, I’m sure they’re here.

Here’s a list of who is behind who, some A-list stars there here. Rob Reiner, John Legend, Clint Eastwood, lots of folks.

Do you care about the celebrities? Do you think they’re important at all?

“They got a job to do,” said an Aiken man.

And on the streets of Aiken we look for some celebrity surrogates.

She’s on the list, campaigning for Biden, forever young, you know her. Cher.

A expert, miracle on the Hudson, campaigning for Joe Biden, you know him as Captain Sully Sullenberger.

South Carolina loves its stock cars. Not sure who he’s campaigning for but here’s Jeff Gordon, hey how are you doing?

Hey Aiken, what celebrity would you be most excited to see?

“Bruce Springsteen, I don’t think he’s campaigning for anyone right now but I would love to see Bruce Springsteen.”

Why not? These Democrats are all trying to be the boss. Out there somewhere in Aiken, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.