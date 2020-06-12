Out There…Somewhere: Is ‘A’-okay

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – Melissa Felix and family were looking at the pavilion but had no idea it’s now in the center of a Columbia County controversy.

“No to be honest we just moved here so we don’t know the story,” said Melissa.

The structure is the Lady Antebellum Pavilion, nine years ago Columbia County named it to honor the group, made up of two Columbia County guys and a lady, to recognize their musical success.

But now a sour note.

“I wouldn’t say I’m overly disappointed. It just shows where we are as a nation for being so politically correct,” said Kyle Keltner.

The trio has announced it is dropping ‘Antebellum’ from it’s name and will just be Lady A, because Antebellum, is a ten letter word meaning pre-civil war.

“For respect gotcha yeah, I agree with it,” said Melissa.

But not everyone does.

“If we don’t know history we’re not going to learn from it and today we’re going to need to learn from history,” said Danny Pond.

The Pavilion’s name is still Lady Antebellum, but should the powers that be follow the band and drop the last nine letters, or should it stay the same?

“I don’t think it will matter in the end but yeah I would like to keep it Lady Antebellum,” said Kyle.

But what if it becomes the Lady A and gets a hole in the roof, somebody would say we need to go over and fix the hole at Lady A, the Lady A, ahhh.

-well you know.

Out There Somewhere in Columbia County, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

