Out There…Somewhere: In Wrens, where’s the pizzeria?

WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) Wrens, Georgia…an all American type town. Just ask the former mayor…

“The people of Wrens supported us and backed us and we’ll be here for them,” said former mayor Lester Hadden.

And on this day, the people of Wrens are also here for pizza.

“Yes I love pizza,” said Brooke Moss.

Sunday is time to celebrate, because in Wrens and across the country, Sunday is National Pizza Day.

“Best food,” said Lena Carver.

“In the world?”

“Okay,” she said with a laugh

“Yes it’s good,” said Mark Holley.

“Pizza?”

“Yeah,” said Mark

“You like pizza.”

“Yes,” said March.

“Philly Cheese-steak pizza, meat lovers pizza,” said Brooke

“Anchovies?

“No,” she said.

And you know on National Pizza Day you head downtown, you head to the pizzeria. You know it’s got a name like Tony’s, Sonny’s, Michael’s, Fredo’s, Corleone’s…you know the pizzeria. Every town has one.

“No,” said Lena Burley.

“No pizzeria?”

“No pizzeria,” she said

“No.”

“Not a pizzeria,” was added.

“No pizzeria,” said Lena Carver.

“That’s sad.”

“It is sad,” she said.

“We go to Thomson, and Harlem, Louisville but nothing in Wrens,” said former Mayor Hadden.

But some in Wrens don’t care.

“I just don’t eat pizza,” said Jan Wesby.

“You’re in the right town then.”

“Yes,” she said.

It’s said Peggy’s restaurant can make a pretty good pizza, but it’s not their specialty.

“Yeah,” said the mayor Hadden

“Is it any good??”

“Hadn’t had it lately,” he said

So if you’re looking for that pizzeria here, where do you go? The answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind… Out There Somewhere in Wrens, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

