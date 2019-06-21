“Out There…Somewhere”: In this town for summer solstice

EMANUEL COUNTY (WJBF) – The heat is on this in this section of Emanuel County but some are playing it cool.

“Today is Friday,” said Aaron Powell,

“Are you excited?”

“Yes sir,” he answered.

Not just Friday, at the Lawrence Village Restaurant…something bigger.

“The first day of summer,” said Martha Lawrence the restaurateur.

“I’m very excited right now,” said Erica Barney.

“How can you not be, right?”

Since the dawn of time, mankind has observed the summer solstice with a sense of awe and wonderment. And here we are the first day of summer, the summer solstice in the place they like to call Summertown.

“How about that history,” said Martha with a laugh.

“That’s kind of cool man” said Aaron.

“Are you going to do anything special?”

“Yeah man I’m heading to the River, the Savannah River,” said Aaron.

“First day of summer in Summertown.”

“All right,” said Erica.

“That’s right, did something magical happen?’

“Oh…. well,” said Erica.

Thousands in England were hoping for something magical when they went to Stonehenge to celebrate the summer solstice.

In Summertown, the first day of summer would officially clock in at 11:54.

“What time is it?”

“11:54,” said Jodi Jarvis

“11:54.”

Move over Stonehenge sun-worshipers…here comes Summertown at the exact moment summer arrived. Jodi Jarvis was there.

“Summer is beginning in Summertown,” said Jodi.

“I was thinking right now the heavens a choir singing.”

“And AHHH,” Jodi made Angel singing sounds.

“And parting and all of that exactly,” said Jodi.

“So right now we just observed the beginning of summer in Summertown.”

“How amazing,” said Jodi.

The solstice in Summertown, next year they might have more of a parking problem.

Out there somewhere in Summertown, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.