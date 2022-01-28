Out There…Somewhere : If the weather doesn’t go downhill neither do you

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Last week was just a mere dusting, teasing those who really wanted the white stuff.

“I was so excited I made a Tik-Tok video about it”, says NaiJwa Mealing, But for some a little is a lot.

“I like snow for about 15 minutes, it’s good on post cards, that’s all I want is a little bit of snow,” said Charlie Kee.

But with a lot a snow you can do this, go sledding, flying down a hill, pretending you’re the Jamaican bobsled team.

Augusta has the terrain, lots of steep hills. potential heart pounding rides, but the weather rarely cooperates.

“What about ten years ago, when it was a real nice snow,” said Francine Bryson.

“You got to get on a sled?”

“Yeah, I had smaller children then,” she said

“How was it?”

“It was fun,” Francine said.

But even with our hills many have never enjoyed a glide ride.

“Have you ever ridden a sled?”

“No and right at 75 I don’t think I want to try that one,” said Rosa Baker.

“Nope, said Charlie.

“Never once?”

“Nope,” said Charlie.

“You miss it?”

“Nope,” said Charlie.

I have not but I want to,” said Naijwa.

“You’ve have never done it.”

But I want too though,” she said.

If we get some snow, are you going to buy a sled and go down a hill?”

“No,” said Charlie.

You could still s take on these hills right now but that’s some mighty tough sledding out there somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.