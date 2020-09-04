Out There Somewhere: How best to do National Wild Life Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Drink in the warmth, because this is the perfect time check out the beauty of nature on.

“National Wild Life Day, okay,” said Octavian Crawford.

The Augusta area has some better-than-okay places to check out the wildlife.

But some when they think wildlife, they think downtown you know the strange and weird, wildlife, the bachelor party type of wildlife, the pandemic is driving me crazy wildlife.

But if you’re downtown there’s also Riverwalk Park if you want to commune with nature so when it comes to National Wildlife Day night on the town wildlife, or nature park wildlife.

“I think during the day nature park would be fine but at night come on out,” said Jack Pressley

“Nature yeah, nature park,” said Octavia.

“You don’t want to get wild downtown?”

“No,” she said with a laugh.

“Both I ain’t done nothing in so long I would like to do both,” said Steve White.

“So you want to see people enjoying the wildlife night on the town?”

“Yes, but social distance as much as possible,” said Jack.

“Nature wildlife for sure definitely,” said Sharmaine White.

“You got no party animal in you.”

“I think I’m getting older, the party stuff is gone, I’m shocked at his answer, that’s all he wants to do party, party, party,” she said referring to her husband Steve.

“That’s her that’s me,” said Steve.

National Wildlife Day downtown, now that’s a little wild I think they call dance move the swim

Out There Somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6

