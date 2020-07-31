Out There…Somewhere: Historical feud of Broad Street monuments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Civil War stuff is on the chopping block with the worldwide equal justice movement, it’s causing a lot of consternation.

“History tells a story when it’s all in place because the purpose of that history is to avoid from having to repeat the past,’’ said Tony, downtown.

There are calls to remove Augusta’s Confederate Memorial with its statues of Confederate generals, but it’s been crickets for this historical marker a half block away.

The marker is for Montgomery C Meigs.

Says he was from Augusta, Georgia, okay. And served in the Civil War.

Boy, this seems to check some of the boxes for removal.

You know who would be leading the charge if they could to get the Meigs historical marker removed? One of the guys up on that memorial.

Since the Meigs marker went in a couple of years ago, the Robert E. Lee statue has been giving it the side eye.

The reason? The scared ground of Arlington National Cemetery.

Arlington, was the the home of Robert E Lee’s wife, and it was Meigs who confiscated it and had military burials there as a punishment for Lee, before he was a statue.

There’s talk of moving the confederate monument, and something one statue up there might like to see. Out there somewhere in Augusta, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

