Out There Somewhere: Hephzibah’s name is a delight

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Even on a day where it’s better to be playing around inside than outside, Hephzibah is still a delight.

“I love Hephzibah,” said Donnie Cromer.

Hephzibah is an odd name, so where does it come from, what does it mean?

“It came from the bible,” said Connie Kersey.

That’s true, we found that Hephzibah is of Hebrew origin and its a girls name that means my delight is in her. Did you know that?

“No I didn’t,” said Debbie Blackstone.

I like that, I like that,” said Williams Wells.

“It’s a girls name. That’s a beautiful name who ever you are,” said Jaquez Lewis

Would you name?

“No I wouldn’t name,” said Jaquez

“You ask if I could name my granddaughter after that of course I wouldn’t name no grand daughter after that hopefully,” said Donnie.

“That would take a long thought right,” said Debbie.

Yes, research says naming a girl Hephzibah has died out.

So to bring it back some nicknames are suggested instead of Hephzibah. Call her Eppie or Hepsie.

‘Probably Hepsie it would be easier to remember,” said Connie.

“Eppie or Hepsie”

Kind of stay away from that part,” said William.

It’s Hephzibah, what a delight.

Out There somewhere, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.