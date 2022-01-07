“Out There…Somewhere” : Go Christmas tree

Columbia County, Ga (WJBF) – Couldn’t wait to put them up, but now many a Christmas tree is hitting the road.

“We took it down on the epiphany, so yesterday,” said Lauren Jackson

“It’s down,” said Summer Cooper.

When the pine is past its prime some want it buried at sea or at least the lake,

The Army Corp recycles trees for fish habitat.

“I never heard about that,” said Stephanie Brennan

Would that be too much work?

“We don’t have a truck,” she said.

“You can see by the flocking some trees were dropped off,

But many trees now a days are not one and done.

“Did you recycle your tree?”

“Ours artificial so we put it in the attic,” said Summer.

Lots of real trees get recycled, these are at the Columbia County Fire Department, they’re burned for training, and sometimes they come in without all their ornaments packed away.

“Sometimes they still do they leave them on,” said Firefighter Austin Cooper.

“They leave their precious?”

“They leave them on,” said Austin.

“What do you do with them?”

“They go into training,” said Austin.

Could you see leaving your favorite ornament on a tree to be recycled?

“No, no I wouldn’t,” said Lauren.

But not every decoration is an heirloom.,

“Is there a favorite ornament on the tree that you cherish and love?”

“No purely what goes with the decor of my house,” said Stephanie.

So goodbye noble Christmas tree thanks for keeping it real, Out There Somewhere in Columbia County George Eskola WJBF News Channel 6.