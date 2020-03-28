Out There…Somewhere: Getting out draws a crowd

Evans,Ga (WJBF) On foot, or bikes, carrying boats, or walking the dogs they all had the same idea, walk the Augusta Canal.

“Just thought we’d get out of the house a little bit been cooped for, what,” said Sam

“Two weeks,” added Marsha.

The road to Savannah Rapids, the Columbia county canal entrance was jammed with cars, but that was puzzling.

“I pretty much seen the cars lined up on he side of he road I was kind of leery if the park was closed or not,” said Eric Billingham.

“We drove up the park was closed we were surprised people are still entering parking on the road,” said Kerry Kenny.

The crowd shows how popular the canal is right now

“There’s a lot of people here, lot of people down on the path as well,” said Harry Bloomer

“I’ve never seen so many people down at the canal,” said Kerry.

Even with Columbia County is making it harder to get there.

“It’s a shame they’re not being allowed to but evidently with the cars they’re going to come here anyway,” said Harry.

Cooped up by the COVID, of course you want to get out and exercise is being recommended, this kind of reminds me of the old Yogi Berra line nobody goes there any more it’s too crowded.

But even in the great out doors we got to work at social distancing.

“I don’t run that fast so I’m pretty sure it will be six feet between me another runner,” said Eric.

“You just got done riding how do you feel?’

“Feel good always feel good at the end it’s the best feeling,” said Kerry.

Enjoy your getting out, just don’t get to closed.

Out There Somewhere in Columbia County George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.