“Out There…Somewhere”: Fruits, vegetables and virus at the produce stand

Hephzibah, Ga. (WJBF) – If you’ve been on Highway 88 in Hephzibah where it runs into Keysville Road, over near the Hephzibah water tower that looks like a giant blueberry, you’ve probably seen W.C Fuller at this roadside stand.

He knows the business,

“Some days are good some days are bad yesterday was a bad day,” he said.

It shouldn’t have been a bad day W.C. has all the good stuff at the stand,

“I got watermelon, cucumbers tomatoes, potatoes, bag of peanuts, plumbs,” said W.C.

W.C. says the key to running a stand during a worldwide coronavirus pandemic is customer service.

“Treat them right and everything,” he says.

Business can be slow at the produce stand during a pandemic. W.C. did you apply for one of those PPP loans?

“No,” he said.

Well, you should have!

Some businesses are requiring people to pay for purchases using cards only, but not W.C,

“We take only cash,” he said

“Only cash?

“Yes,” said W.C.

“Well I wanted to look at the door to see if masks were required. Its a produce stand, there’s no door. Well W.C., this his his mask policy,”

“If they want to to wear it they can wear it,” he said.

He’s the man at the stand, but only the butterflies are free.