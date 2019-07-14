“Out There…Somewhere”: Free art up for grabs in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – For art lovers, a chance for this to be their lucky day.

“We are gifting original art to the Aiken community,” said Stacy O’Sullivan of Art and Soul of Aiken.

“When you say gifting what does it mean?”

“It’s free,” she said with a laugh.

Inside these bags are 80 works of art from dozens of artists, associated with Art and Soul of Aiken, heading out of the studio and on to the streets to be discovered.

“It kind of work likes a scavenger hunt. We hide art all over town,” said Stacy.

“You’re giving it away. Is it like the worst of your work?”

“No no, it’s just fun stuff that we do,” said Artist Traci Bush.

Volunteers with the bags fanned out across Aiken hiding them at businesses. There were worries about the rain…

The bags created a lot of buzz.

“What is in here? Are you serious? Can I really have this? Oh my gosh,” said one person finding a bag in an Aiken restaurant.

The bags had tags basically saying ‘find it, it’s yours’.

“The tags ask that you post on our social media that you found that art and what do you think,” said Stacy

12-year-old Scott Maldonato scored…

“Really beautiful painting of a butterfly, said Scott.

“What is it?”

“Painting of a butterfly,” said Scott.

“Moms birthday, you’re done.”

It may be better than ice cream. Free art on a steamy July day in Aiken.

“Yeah, Art is cool,” said Stacy.

And free to those who found it Out There Somewhere in Aiken George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.