“Out There…Somewhere” Flags fill Augusta neighborhood

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A dozen American Flags front the curb at Frank Andrews house but that’s a start around here..

“I’m not the only one there’s probably 150 or more folks that have done just as much as I have,” said Frank.

Paying a visit the Greenbrier neighborhood, will have you seeing stars,and stripes.

The neighborhood is full of American flags, with neighborhood members seeing to that.

“We love the flag display it started a couple of years ago now it’s blossomed all over to different areas of Augusta it’s just a beautiful sight,” said Lida Gregg, neighborhood president they call her.

Oh say can you see all these flags, how can you miss there’s lot and lots this year.

“This year alone 15, 16 hundred last couple of years over a thousand,”

said Ivan Bolgla,” also with the Greenbrier neighborhood.

The neighbors order their the flags for a small charge, they get delivered, and up they go.

They’re on the main drags and side streets, so many flags you might get a little dizzy at the roundabout.

This neighborhood really rallies around the flag.

“Well It makes my heart sing and again getting to know all the people who do buy them and go deliver talk to on the phone E-mail they are just great people,” said Lida.

Getting this many flags flying for the Fourth takes work and organization they don’t do it for the glory, they do it for old glory.

“I love America it makes my heart beat faster our neighborhood loves it,” says Ivan.

“Beautiful sight when you get up to the traffic circle that’s real pretty so yeah we’re proud of it,” said Lida.

Greenbrier a great place to be on the Fourth of July Red White and Beautiful.

Out there somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.