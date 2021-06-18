Out There…Somewhere: Fishing for dad jokes in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Fishing at Lock and Dam can be fun, and with Father’s Day on the way dads can be funny, telling dad jokes.

“I don’t know no dad jokes. Do you tell dad jokes? I don’t even tell sad jokes,” said Eugene Hughes.

“Yes, you do,”

“No I don’t,” said Eugene.

Fishing can be the perfect sport for dad jokes. You know those old corny quips told by men.

“Why are fish so gullible?”

“I don’t know,” said Eugene.

“They fall for things hook line and sinker.”

“Okay all right,” said Eugene.

“What did the fish say out here when it hit a wall? Dam.”

Carolyn Johnson and her fishing buddies are not going to be guests of honor for any Father’s Day celebration but still got dad’s sense of humor.

“Why are fish so smart? Because they swim in schools,” said Carolyn.

“That’s a dad joke.”

“That’s a dad joke,” said Carolyn.

“Where does a fisherman get his haircut?“

“I go to a barber,” said Eugene.

“I thought a fisherman when to the “bobber shop,”

“Okay,” said Eugene with a laugh.

“What fish talks too much? Largemouth bass.”

Stella, one of Carolyn’s fishing buddies, got a big laugh out of that dad joke.

Fishing for dad jokes, tickling the old funny bone. What a line Out There Somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.