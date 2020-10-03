“Out There…Somewhere” Feeling good downtown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Geneva Riley has some celebrating to do, it’s her sweet sixteenth birthday.

“I feel great feel fantastic,” she said.

To mark the occasions Geneva and company came to the new James Brown mural to take some pictures.

“When we were walking over here people were oh it’s colorful it pops out,” she said.

Yes, the hardest working man in show business is still drawing a crowd, at least his mural is.

If you haven’t been downtown for a while you’ve miss this but those that are laying eyes on it say it’s dynamite.

“My jaw dropped I mean this is some beautiful artwork I just can’t believe it,” said Daryl Vera.

It just really pops it’s amazing the color the emotion that you see on James’ face,” said Don Belisle.

Yes, we are experiencing a pandemic we have people sick, people you may have heard of in quarantine but in downtown Augusta thanks to the James Brown mural they’re not feeling that.

Feel good, said Leslie Brinson with a big laugh.

Birthday girl Geneva said she felt great and fantastic when she first got to the Mural she knows better now.

I feel good, she sang.

Those checking out the James Brown mural seem pleased, pleased, pleased.

Out there somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.