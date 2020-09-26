“Out There…Somewhere” : Fall Goes Down

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County, Out here they know exactly what time of the year it is.

“Fall, yes beautiful,” said Donna McEachern with a laugh.

At Savannah Rapids they’re saying goodbye to summer and hello to fall, show of hands what’s your favorite season.

“Actually, its fall I was hoping for it to be a little bit cold,” said Mrriani Pulito.

“I’d say fall is number one,” said Amber Jordan.

It’s fall at Savannah Rapids, It’s when the leaves will start to fall.

And this is where people love to watch the water fall.

“Actually, yes we have one back here in the back and every time I ride through its relaxing out here,” said Donna.

But many people don’t come her to relax, they hit the trails. When somebody hits the trails it’s good to warn them, don’t fall.

“Exactly! Yes, that’s right exactly! Don’t fall,” said Donna.

“Nobody told you don’t fall?”

“No,” said Amber.

If you do trip and then the tear drops fall.

“I’m gonna cry,” said Donna.

It’s fall. one of the four seasons.

Fall, winter, summer and spring,” said M Pulito.

“You started with fall,”

“Yeah,” she said

“Because it’s your favorite.”

“Yes”, she said with a laugh.

Beautiful first weekend of fall, only one thing could spoil this day… yeah, you got it rain fall.

Out There Somewhere in Columbia County George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.