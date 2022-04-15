Appling, Ga (WJBF) – What in the world is going on at Wildwood Park?

“I come from Estonia, and I’m here because I love disc golf yeah,” said Keiti Tatte.

It’s disc golfing at its best at Wildwood Park.

The Professional Disc Golf Association’s Inaugural Champions Cup, a tournament too good to miss, a major.

“Just like golf and tennis, we now have four major professional championships,” said Tournament Director Robert Leonard.

The best disc golfers in the world are here playing for prize money, and of course the Champions Cup.

The participants, from 38 states, and seven foreign countries.

“If you won one of our tour events last year you were invited here,” said Leonard.

And like the Masters the “Champions Cup” is bringing out the patrons.

“I am very excited to be here I am here because I like to watch disc golf, and I’m a really big fan of Paige Pierce and Paul McBeth,” said Sara Yarbrough, of Hampton, Georgia.

We caught up with Paige making her way around the tricky Wildwood course. It’s fun but it’s also a serious competition, and like the Masters these players and fans get to soak in the scenery of this major venue.

“I love this course it’s so beautiful. the forests the nature, I just love it,” said Keiti.

World Championship level disc golf right in our own backyard, they got the weekend still to play, but this is now the latest toughest ticket in golf.

We’re completely sold-out spectator tickets for our upcoming weekend we’ll be completely slammed,” said Leonard.

This sounds like a hit.

Out There Somewhere in Columbia County George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.