Out There…Somewhere: Ding-dong, what is it?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Wave, there’s the camera. The doorbell is live at the Smith house in Martinez, but some of this cam’s video’s have people scratching their heads.

“They were unusual, they were strange something that has never happened here before,” said Gloria Smith.

A couple of months ago, Gloria was checking the video when she saw this… a mysterious glowing object, floating in the night.

“This is weird, that was my reaction,” Gloria said.

And it wasn’t just one mysterious floating orb, but many others.

This happened several times, and I would delete them and it was like Charlie what’s going on here,” said Gloria.

Charlie is Gloria’s husband a retired Army Chaplin, he’s not sure what it is either.

“There seems like there’s an organization to it and I don’t know how to explain that,” said Charlie.

It does look not off this world, like the Twi-light zone.

“I don’t know but I’ve been told it looks like a spirit,”said Gloria.

Or is it ET dropping in for a visit did you think about that?

“Yes I definitely did,” said Gloria.

Or is this mysterious orb, really the coronavirus.

“Oh gosh I hope not,” Gloria said not amused.

The strange images are raising a lot of questions but these days you can do a lot with technology, so we must ask…did Gloria fake these videos.

“I did not George, she said.

“I have to ask,”

“I understand,” she said.

They might be aliens or spirits or who knows, but one thing for sure these mysterious orbs are definitely out there somewhere.

In Martinez George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.