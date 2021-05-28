Out There…Somewhere : Burke County roadside attraction bites

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Traveling the back highways seeing the sites of America the romance of the open road.

“Yeah, I was a truck driver,” said Dan Shreves,

“So you know exactly what I’m talking about,”

“Yes sir,” he said.

This stretch of Highway 25 in Burke County qualifies as back road and there’s something here that qualifies as a back road attraction.

“A lot of people stop they say and look at it,” said Debra Kaczmarczyk.

What they’re looking at is a movie sized great white shark sitting on the side of the road.

The bible for those who travel the back roads is something called Roadside America and featured in Roadside America is the shark.

“Really, okay,” said Diane Wilson.

“Did you know that?”

“I didn’t know that” she said.

And even though there’s a giant bucket of chicken nearby the shark is going full jaws here, but that’s not Quint for lunch that looks like the nightmare on Elm Street guy.

“The First time I saw it I asked them if that was a real person the first time I saw it,” said Debra.

“It’s Freddy Krueger.”

“Oh, really should go close and see it,” said Debra.

So, you’re on the back roads of American and you see this land shark, eating another movie villain, is this be a must stop?

“No,” said Dan with a laugh.

That hurt you can see it in his doll’s eyes.

Out there somewhere in Burke County George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.