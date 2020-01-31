Out There…Somewhere: Big game of music, not going to Kansas City

(WJBF) – San Francisco and Kansas City getting ready to rock, it’s almost time for the big game.

“Not much of a football fan,” said Evan Grantski, of Grantski Records

The game is being played in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium, and at Grantski Records they know about rocking hard. So when comes to classic vinyl, who wins…Kansas City or San Francisco?

“I think musically it would have to go to San Francisco,” said Evan.

It’s a hard journey to get to the Superbowl, and Journey has from that city by the bay.

So does Jefferson Airplane, and Credence Clearwater Revival left its heart in San Francisco.

And Oy Como Va…it’s Santana. Somebody call a time out.

Running up the score, another San Francisco band: Metallica.

Sly & the Family Stone called San Francisco home, and Huey Lewis & the News, The Greatful Dead, The Bay Area Band is still huge at the record store

“Oh yeah, can’t keep them in stock,” said Evan.

San Francisco building the huge lead…here comes the come the Beatles. I know they’re not from Kansas City but they sure did record it.

Another one going to Kansas City…Little Richard

And Live From the Apollo…Augusta’s own James Brown touching down, Kansas City

Three quick scores for Kansas City. Music to the ears.

Kansas City here we come, just ask Big Joe Turner. What position does he play, out there somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

