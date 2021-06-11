Out There…Somewhere : big birthday coming to the CSRA, what present should we get Augusta?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta’s birthday is coming, Monday June 14, and its a big one.

“I don’t know how old. but it’s a long time old,” said Melvin.

We know Oglethorpe founded Augusta, not as sure as to when.

Some historical markers say 1736, but others say 1735, so Augusta is either turning 285 or 286 and that calls for something special.

“Have you thought about a present at all yet?,” we asked a couple of women downtown.

“To give to Augusta huh,” they answered.

“Maybe some more new renovated places downtown would be great,” said Kellie.

“I was thinking maid service, clean up a little,” I said.

“Yeah, no, really,” said Jackie with a laugh.

“Air freshener on the poles maybe,” said Jasper.

“I think Augusta needs a little bit of a facelift so we can get people to come down here and enjoy the downtown,” said one of the women.

“When you’re walking downtown, and hit the crosswalk button it talks to you, some say changing this could make a good present.

“A new voice for the traffic signals.” said Daniel.

“You don’t like that?”

“I think we should have something a little more understandable,” said Daniel.

“Maybe more malls, maybe a Tanger outlet,” said another woman.

You still have time to go to the mall and look for a present.

Maybe some art, you can never go wrong with art.

Out there somewhere In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.