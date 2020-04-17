Out There…Somewhere: Bats, they need this right now

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) We’ve been forced to shelter in place, businesses are shut down, seeing friends needs to be at a distance…and the blame is with a certain creature.

“With the bats…yeah,” said Shadie Hall.

Bats got it bad, and right now they are in desperate need of a crisis management firm.

“I would have to say so, I would have to say this doesn’t look good for the whole species,” said Brenton Baranek.

So with the reputation of bats down the toilet this couldn’t come at a better time…today, April 17th, is International Bat Appreciation Day.

“Bats are exteremly important for the environment, not only are they pollinators but they eliminate a lot of our bugs, especially bugs we don’t like, like mosquitoes,” said Ruth Mead, Education Director at Phinizy Swamp Nature Park.

Now bat-day, for me, always had to do with a baseball game promotion. But baseball is not going on right now, virus.

So you can blame a bat but you need to appreciate bats

“Yes bats are wonderful. I look at them in the evening, I notice they’re out in my yard at night and I always praise them because they’re eating bugs out of my yard,” said Ruth.

Bat Appreciation Day! Show some needed love to the bats!

“Not from me! Maybe from somebody else. No love from me,” said Shadie with a laugh.

Oh man, bats. They say love is blind.

Out There Somewhere in North Augusta, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.