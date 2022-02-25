BATH, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s called Bath Gardens and it looks like a little bit of Europe in south Richmond County,

“It was a family retreat for the Boardman’s and the children spent many a summer holiday here swimming in the spring water fed pools,” said Clyde Farr, of Bath Gardens.

The days of swimming in the pool are gone, but the days of Bath Gardens delighting are not.

Family members are opening these garden gates to the public, as an event space, for weddings and the like.

“I got to say I’m a little prejudiced, I think it’s the most beautiful event space in the area such an asset,” said Clyde.

Bath Gardens is being managed by a foundation and the plan is also to open it up to nonprofits to enjoy.

That had Gary Dennis from the Jessye Norman School of the Arts out to take a look.

“Blown away amazed we have this property I means It’s 15, twenty minutes from Augusta and it’s gorgeous I felt like I was stepping into Europe as soon as I came onto the property,” Gary Said.

A property that has some cannons, giant bells, some gorgeous gardens and a grand spring fed pool, with a planned grand opening April 28th

“It’s a work in progress but we’re ready to move forward,” said Clyde.

Are you going to dive into that pool one day?”

“I am not,” said Clyde with a laugh.

Bath Gardens. has a ring to it, Out There Somewhere in Bath George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.