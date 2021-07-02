Out There…Somewhere : Augusta’s revolutionary highs and lows

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There’s a monument in Augusta because what they did was monumental, Misters, Walton, Hall, and Gwinnett, signers of the Declaration of Independence.

“No, it’s big stuff very important to the history of Augusta because for many, many years it was a British colony, and it was no longer,” said Nancy Glaser, Executive Director of the Augusta Museum of History.

And the British didn’t like what the signers did and were willing to wage war, the Revolutionary War.

Now revolutionary War battles are cemented in America’s history iconic places Lexington and Concord, Bunker Hill, Valley Forge, Yorktown now being part of the 13 colonies Augusta Richmond County were willing to tangle.

But what’s written on this historical marker is hardly stuff of legends because Augusta was -not once- but twice captured by the British.

“Yes, yes it was twice captured,” said Nancy

“What we’re we doing,” I asked

“Obviously not enough,” she said.

At the museum there’s this depiction of the Battle of Fort Augusta and no this is not Continental soldier surrendering, because Augusta roared back forcing the British to capitulate at Fort Augusta a much needed W for The Garden City.

“So, our Revolutionary War record was one and two.”

“Yes, you’re absolutely right George,” said Nancy with a laugh.

Twice captured, well we may have lost the battles, but we won the war.