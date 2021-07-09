Out There…Somewhere: Augusta Museum goes big on small structures

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – Jane and her friend were doing a little sight-seeing at the museum.

“We’re so impressed. I just can’t believe they can make these structures out of all these little, tiny Legos,” said Jane Roupe.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

The museum is calling it The Great Building Showdown and they brought in some talented folks to create these scaled-down iconic area structures out of Legos.

“A lot of positive feedback from participants who built these structures. Lot of people coming in kind of really amazed that people built these out of bricks,” said Augusta Museum of History Operations Manager Daisha Calhoun.

This is what has been snapped together: there is the old Cotton Exchange, the Miller Theater, old Fire Station Number 7, the Lucy Craft Laney house, and the canal headgates.

Now these pieces pay a lot of attention to detail not only the canal headgates but what is under the canal headgates.

“He made an underwater scene and you see fish and wildlife,” said Daisha.

At old station 7 it is just not the iconic front of the building there is also what is inside.

“Even the bathroom,” said Jane with a big laugh.

The exhibit wraps up Sunday, and you are invited to come in and check it out and even bid on one.

And even though we’re talking Legos you do not have to tread lightly.

“Have you stepped on any Legos?”

“Not yet thankfully,” said Daisha.

You’re keeping the floors cleaned.

“Yeah, got to keep the floors cleaned,” she said with a laugh.

Out there somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.