Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Last year about this time Augusta was going Hollywood with the filming of Agent Game, now here comes the preview.

“It’s a great preview, it’s a lot of explosions, actions and all the things, that you probably didn’t think you would see in Augusta,” who worked ass Production Manager on Agent Game.

What we saw was Mel Gibson filming an action scene downtown, and a helicopter out in Evans.

So, what’s in the movie trailer, well there’s some airplane footage and airport footage some will recognize the place.

“McDuffie County Airport,” said Mark.

Remember Mel shooting downtown.

Well, it’s in the preview, right there on 7th street.

Hey, look the Miller Theater.

“You definitely know it’s Augusta even when he’s in the office building if you look and you look at what he’s looking out at you’ll see Augusta because that was all up at the A.U building,” said Mark.

A lot of the blowup scenes were shot at factories out in Evans.

And when the guy from Captain Phillips is hanging from the ceiling. that was shot at Sibley Mill.

The preview is fun to watch to look for area locales, and when the move comes out, we’re promised some other area easter eggs as well.

“These are things you don’t see in the trailer, but you will recognize once the trailer comes out,” said Mark.

Get there early you don’t want to miss the previews.

Out there Somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Watch the full trailer HERE.