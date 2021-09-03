Out There…Somewhere : At the airport, but the fur didn’t fly

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – At the airport its a busy holiday weekend and more crowded than usual, but no stress.

“No, not today we have wonderful animals out here they’re all super friendly walking around with them engaging with them,” said Lauren Smith, of Augusta Regional Airport.

No, she wasn’t talking about passengers, rather shelter pets out at the Augusta Regional.

The Airport hosting an adoption event with some good dogs, but the fur wasn’t there to fly.

“We’re just really excited to get some people who hopefully take them home today,” said Taylor Hoskins, from Augusta Animal Services.

“They are first class.”

Definitely,” she said.

This was a two-state event. the Aiken County also on board, wanting that most uplifting feeling.

“We call it the adoption high. There’s no better high than to see one of our animals go to a loving home that’s what we do it for,” said Volunteer Jennifer Miller.

“Sky high.”

“Sky high,” she said with a laugh.

The pets had all their shots and were micro-chipped but this is the airport so did they have to remove their shoes and leashes first?

“Did they go through TSA?”

“Not this group not yet,” said Lauren.

But for Wink it was the perfect landing. He got adopted…drive here but got to fly home.

Out There Somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.