Out There…Somewhere : Abbey Road for Global Beatles Day, really

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s been a long, long, long time since the Beatles put out a record but their music is timeless.

“Nobody like the Beatles in the 60’s, they just took everything by storm coming across the Atlantic and swept the United States,” said Jim Stanton, himself a musician.

51 years have passed since the Beatles broke up, but down at Grantski records they’re still enjoying their ticket to ride.

“Still the biggest rock band to date, their discography was vast over a short amount of time so there’s always something they’re looking for,” said Brandon Reilly who was working on this Global Beatles Day.

We’re going down this “Abbey Road” because of what day it is.

Global Beatles Day, a day to celebrate Beatles music.

Now Augusta is pretty global, we’ve got London Boulevard, Dublin Drive and Madrid Drive, and this shows Augusta is also pretty “Beatlely”.

Did you know about Augusta’s own Abbey Road? “Abbey Road, no way, okay does it have the crosswalk where people walk barefoot across the cross walk?”

Abbey Road is the place to be on Global Beatles Day, Sandra Jackson, a Beatles fan, lives, on Abbey Road.

Did you think oh good I’m living on Abbey Road when you moved in? “No, I didn’t think about that,” she said with a laugh.

Beatles Album Abbey Road, and Abbey Road in Augusta well isn’t that, Something!?

Out there somewhere in Augusta, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.