HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – The Harlem community is putting on the finishing touches to get ready for the Oliver Hardy festival. And some residents don’t know what they’re in for.

“I’ve actually never seen any of their movies. It’s just like the Masters; I didn’t know it was a thing until I moved to Augusta,” said Kameron Bryant, who will be on duty during the festival.

But at the Laurel and Hardy Museum in Harlem they know all about them. And it’s funny that Masters was mentioned because they also know the hobby Harlem’s Hardy loved was golfing.

“That was his passion when he finished shooting his movies, he went out there he played golf he was very passionate about his hobby,” said museum manager Sina Trotman.

That explains the era golf clubs at the museum. And with Harlem nearby, do you think Hardy played Augusta after filming “Dancing Masters”?

“My guess is that he did,” said Bryant.

They would know at the Museum where they honor an international film star with a love of golf.

“Unfortunately, as far as we know he did not,” said Trotman.

“I love golf, but I didn’t make it to the Masters either,” said Phillip Jones, while working a Hardy ventriloquist’s dummy, Little Ollie.

So, you may never be part of a legendary comedy team, but many are still on par with Oliver Hardy.