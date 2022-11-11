AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – No play on the playground called because of rain.

“I stopped looking at the weather today because it made me sad,” said Kayla.

“Today, I hate it because I just got back from Hawaii,” said Noreen.

The reason for the bad weather is what’s left of Hurricane Nicole, and maybe you’ve heard of her.

Nicole, Nicole, Nicole.

So, we’ve met Nicole.

So, how good are you remembering names, especially a name you’ve heard a bunch.

“I remember pretty good, yes,” said John.

“Ah so, so yeah depends,” said Brandon.

Okay, listen carefully.

What’s the name of this hurricane?

“Oh. Oh, oh.” said John

“You said you were good at names.”

“Oh, that’s a good question,” said Alex.

“Oh, I’m sorry,” said Vincent.

“It’s a female’s name I remember that,” said Alex.

“Nadine, nope, I don’t know,” said Noreen.

“Oh, my God. You are right. I’m not good with names,” said Monique.

Though we just met, for some, she is memorable.

“What’s the name of this hurricane?”

“Isn’t Nicole,” said Kayla.

“Oh, very good. Look at you. It is Nicole.”

Well, someone is good with names.

“Nicole,” said Brandon.

Out There Somewhere in Augusta, George Eskola, WJBF NewsChannel 6.