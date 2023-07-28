AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Lock and Dam is one of the area’s most popular fishing spots, but look, there is not a single line in the water.

“People are not there because the fish ain’t been biting,” said Henry Whigham.

At Lock and Dam, the weather’s been hot, but the fishing is not.

The anglers know the adage: in the heat, the fishing gets hard, and when there’s sun, there is no fun.

However, some anglers love the challenge.

At the Mayor’s Fishing Hole, it wasn’t crowded, but it wasn’t empty.

Trying their luck was Henry Whigham and his brother, Amos.

“Have you ever said it’s too hot to fish?

“Oh no. No, I haven’t. I go home by 2:00,” said Henry.

Well, before 2:00, Amos was fishing up a storm, and he says a good angler can fish around hot weather.

“It Depends on what you’re fishing for and what you’re fishing with, and that determines if it’s going to be good or bad or ugly,” said Amos.

Well, fishing slows down when it gets hot, but for Amos and Henry, it doesn’t stop… well maybe for Henry it does.

“I’m not fishing today,” said Henry

“Too hot?”

They’re drowning a few worms, and if they don’t catch a whopper, they’re still capable of telling one.

“Do you ever lie about the one that got away?”

“Oh, yeah. I’m going to tell one of them every now and then to psych myself up to come back and get him,” said Amos.

Amos and Henry out fishing despite the heat.

Hey, this might catch on Out There Somewhere.