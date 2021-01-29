Henry Aaron remembered, why walk when you can line drive

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The world said goodbye to a legend this week…Henry Aaron a blow to baseball fans.

“I was hurt, you know? Not only was he a great athlete, he was a great statesman. He fought for equality,” said James Robinson.

“The best player that ever walked the planet…loved him,” said Robby Kiser.

Hank Aaron had a lot of fans in our area after excelling for the Atlanta Braves for a good part of is career, creating memories.

“We were in Atlanta, Fulton County, the day Henry Aaron hit his 500th against the San Francisco Giants. I remember like it was yesterday,” said Robby.

And who can forget when Henry hit number 715 passing the Babe, an iconic moment in America.

“They show the replay of it all the time if you watch Sports Center. You’ve probably seen it 100 times. Yeah that was spectacular,” said James

After his high performance baseball career, Henry Aaron came to our area and sold high performance automobiles. But this time, he didn’t actually hit it out of the park…

Hank Aaron Jaguar and Land Rover in Evans

“It didn’t stay very long,” said James

Did you ever buy a new or used car from Henry Aaron?

“I did not. I did not. I must admit I couldn’t afford it,” said Robby.

You’re a big fan. Did you buy a car from Henry Aaron?



“I’m afraid I couldn’t afford a Land Rover,” said James with a laugh.

Hank Aaron, why walk when you can line-drive…out there somewhere in Columbia County George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

MORE OUT THERE SOMEWHERE: