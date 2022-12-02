NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — All decked out for Christmas, that is cool.

“Yes of course, got to set the mood,” said Michelle Shead.

And what else says Merry Christmas, the music, those sweet fun Christmas songs. Do you like them?

“Here and there, not constantly,” said Nicholle Stein.

Turn on the radio this time of year and you’re likely to hear a song like ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ by Mariah Carey, now 28 Christmases old.

But, according to a recent poll, it has been rated THE most annoying Christmas song.

“Yes,” said Nicole.

“It’s Christmas time! Annoying?”

“It’s annoying, yes,” she answered.

“It is,” said Deandre Nance.

“Why?”

“Because it’s played every single year like 30 times a day,” he said.

“I can agree with that,” said Michael Keltz.

“At Christmas time? You are calling Mariah Carey annoying?”

“I will call Mariah Carey annoying at Christmas time, yes,” he said with a laugh.

“Yes,” said one guy.

“Annoying?”

“Yes, annoying,” he said.

“She speaks highly of you.”

“I doubt it, George,” he said.

“Oh, I hate it, go ahead, tell her,” said Demond Walker,

So why does Carey get so cursed at Christmas?

“I don’t know, I like it, I like Mariah Carey, so I guess that’s the reason I like it and they don’t like it,” said Sheila Porter.

“Sing a little.”

“I don’t want to sing it I don’t have a singing voice,” said a non-singing Sheila.

The season has its sounds, like them or not.