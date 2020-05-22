George Myers let a smile be your umbrella

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) Beautiful day on the Riverwalk, our favorite weatherman has done it again

“You have, George. Beautiful day, sunshine, brisk cool air…I love it,” said Stacy Lee.

George Myers the master meteorologist has been providing accurate dependable weather forecasting for more than 35 years.

“I think George has been an outstanding weatherman,” said Mike.

I’ve been with George for most of his time on the air here at Channel 6 never seen him make a single mistake.

Okay one. But people forgive and forget.

“I like George, George said it would,” said a George fan.

Maybe Mr Myers most popular promotion is the famous George Said It Would Umbrella, people love them, let a smile be your umbrella.

“Unfortunately I’ve been unable to win one of his umbrellas. My wife has been in the contest for quite sometime,” said Mike.

The George Said It Would umbrellas have been around for years so for a couple of decades viewers have been cherishing the classic keepsake.

“How is my umbrella I don’t have an umbrella,” said a man from his truck.

You know the George said it would umbrella as seen on TV.

“Did you get an umbrella?” I asked Albert

“Naw,” he said.

“I need an umbrella,” said the guy in the truck.

We’ve seen the highs and the lows but George you can’t retire there’s work to do, people are still empty handed.

“So George can’t leave until Stacy gets an umbrella.”

“Yes that’s true,” said Stacy.

He’ll be missed a big smile for George Myers, and that smile is going to have to be your umbrella,

Out Somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

