AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s coming into focus; it’s fall, finally.

“I’ve been waiting on it for months,” said Lowell Dorn.

The wait is over; the call of the outdoors does not fall on deaf ears.

“Fall is a great time to come out here, especially with these paths that we have in Augusta,” said Darrick Price.

Fall is when the temperatures fall, and of course, when the leaves fall.

“It’s really orange and pretty,” said Betsy Booth.

Fall brings bike riding weather.

“It’s absolutely perfect. Everything comes alive; the senses are alive,” said Jeff Flowers.

Bike riders may love fall, but on a bike, this can happen.

“Fall,” said Jeff.

“I have done my share of that. As a matter of fact, I’ve been called Captain Crash before,” said Lowell.

This first weekend of the fall brings Ironman, where of course a long bike ride is part of the event.

“I actually do go watch the Ironman. I hope I don’t see bikes fall,” said Betsy.

“Do you want the bikes to fall?”

“No, I don’t want them to fall. No, I do not,” said Darrick.

It’s fall. Bike riders love it, even if they don’t want one.

“Yes, fall is part of the fall. Yes, don’t fall for fall,” said Lowell.

“Stay vertical and have a ball,” said Jeff.

It’s okay for water to fall, but not you.

Out There Somewhere in Augusta, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.