Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s a crosswalk serving as a canvas, art bringing this community together and bringing it forward.

“This is a place where they want to show love, togetherness, peace and to show there is a community here,” said artist Ray Sturkey

Here is the intersection of Telfair and East Boundary, where young artists from the community are painting 3 colorful murals in the crosswalks.

Neighborhood kids getting to grab brushes transforming the crosswalks into works of art, bringing beauty to their homes. and a sense of accomplishment to themselves.

“Because I did it so I think it will be cool,” said 11-year-old Jaron Simpkins.

“For my whole life I’ve always wanted to be an art I feel very proud of myself and having a chance to say I did this I will be able to look back on this,” said 10-year-old Heaven Smith.

;’The intersection art is being funded by grants, and here at this intersection in the area known as The Bottom these murals are putting the neighborhood at the top.

“This is the first crosswalk mural in Augusta and I’m excited about it, what better place to do it than east Augusta,” said area commissioner Jordan Johnson.

A block party is scheduled for Saturday to officially unveil the cross-walk murals.

Produced, rightfully so, by some pretty proud artists.

Out There Somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.