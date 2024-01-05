AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Decking the halls: we get it done no matter the obstacles.

“I like it. My husband doesn’t care for it but I like it, so we have a constant little battle,” said Pat Rhodes.

But all battles come to an end so, when is it time to put the decorations away?

“I’m going to leave them up a little longer,” said Pat.

A lot has been written about this. and it’s been stated that 12th night is when Christmas decorations should come down. The 12th night has come, so are your decorations up or down?

“Absolutely still up I have the most beautiful decorations on my house and I’m not going to take them down until after the 8th which is my brethren’s birthday,” said Barbara Larson.

“Part of them, we’ve taken down and put away for next year, so we still have a few things up,” said another lady.

“It’s supposed to have been done it’s supposed to have been down before new year’s,” said one decorator.

“But your trees is still up?”

Yeah, it’s still up,” she said.

Some overtime might be needed for the city of Augusta to get its decorations down by 12th Night, but others can meet a deadline and relax.

“I don’t have to do anything yeah in fact my husband did it last night,” said Hannah Miller.

“When is too long for the decorations?”

Middle of January it’s time,” said one decorator.

When is too long?

“The end of January end of January,” said Barbara.

Have you ever kept them up longer than that?

“No,” she said.

They won’t be up by summer, will they? Oh my goodness no,” said Pat

The city know this… Christmas decorations: sometimes you just hate to see them go.