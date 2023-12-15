CLEARWATER, S.C. (WJBF) – It’s really looking a lot like Christmas in Clearwater, almost everywhere you go.

“I like it. I like decorations,” said Pam Johnson.

Dog on sled decorations? Clearwater’s got it. Santa on a party pontoon boat? Yes. Snoopy and Woodstock? Why not.

The neighbors are really trying to outdo each other.

“It’s our first annual decorating contest. We sent out an application with our water bills asking people to participate. Our first year and we have 13 people,” said Christy Coleman with the Clearwater Water Department.

For the baker’s dozen of decorators in Clearwater, judging is Saturday night. Each of the wanna-be Clark Griswold’s will be judged on a point system, with a big prize on the line.

“And whomever has the most points will mean a free water bill for the month,” said Christy.

It’s said it’s better to give than receive at Christmas, but we’re talking about decorating to receive a free water bill here, could that have some resorting to sabotage?

“No, not at all,” said Johnson.

“No, not that competitive. It’s done all in love and they wish their neighbors well,” said Coleman.

Of course, the displays are not quite as dazzling in daytime but come dark, Clearwater becomes one colorful, competitive Christmas community.

We’ll raise a cup of hot cocoa to that.