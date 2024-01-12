WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s almost time for Border Bowl and in Waynesboro, the excitement level is rising almost off the charts.

“I’m at an eight. I’m at an eight, nine, getting ready,” said Paige Smith.

The Bear’s Den is ready for Border Bowl. It’s the first time playing host to this big event. If Atlanta gets Super Bowl or Houston gets the college football playoffs, it’s not just one game. It’s a week-long event. Burke County’s got the Border Bowl and things are getting down.

When you welcome the Border Bowl to town, don’t be surprised about having to wait for a seat at the restaurant.

“Yes, it is just like the Super Bowl here in Waynesboro,” said Arthur Jones.

“It’s like everybody is coming into town, they’re getting ready they’re getting excited, it’s a big deal,” said Smith.

What have people been doing Border Bowl week here in Waynesboro?

“None that I know of I’ve been working,” said Jones.

But Border Bowl week can bowl you over if you don’t pace yourself.

“Go home and relax, that’s about it,” said Qunicy Williams. “Partied out.”

But with the game televised right here on NewsChannel 6, that has Bird Dog Beverage seeing a rush from all those planning Border Bowl watch parties.

“You got to get your chips and your dips and all of your fun stuff. And we’re the place to get the most fun stuff,” said Abby Guy, who was working the counter.

And fun is the name of the game. You know Waynesboro is the Bird Dog Capital of the World but for this week it’s the Border Bowl Capital. And yes they are fired up.