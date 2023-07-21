LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s hot… two bags of ice hot, but who is complaining?

“I can’t say I complain about the heat. Heat is good,” said Tab Reed.

Heat is good when your business is ice: not diamonds. We’re talking about the cold stuff, and here at Reed Ice in Lincoln County, business is booming.

“Right now, we’re at 100% production, which is a little over 100 tons a day, and we’re running around the clock,” said Reed.

At Reed Ice, they want the sun coming in hot.

You don’t like a 110-heat index? Tad Reed wants it hotter.

“He doesn’t like it when it’s not hot enough. Back when you know we had kind of a cool spring, he was saying, ‘It’s not hot enough out here yet,’” said front office worker Chris Jones.

When you run an ice plant, of course, you don’t mind the heat.

“You can go in there, and it’s twenty degrees. You can walk in and stay for a little while,” said Tab.

I would think during a heat wave Reed Ice would be like a go-to place where people would be drawn to it.

“Does anybody come here on a hot day and look at your sign or look at the plant and say, ‘I want in there.’ Has that every happened?”

“I can’t say that’s ever happened,” said Tab with a laugh.

Reed Ice has only been in business for 51 years, so maybe one hot day, it will happen.