AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — In this part of Augusta, and other parts, Thursday was Groundhog Day, so…

“Did you see your shadow?”

“No sir,” answered Tony Martin.

Groundhog Day, it’s either six more weeks of winter or a pretty good movie.

It’s Olive Road, not Punxsutawney, or at least Olive Road at the rail overpass where there is apparently a Groundhog Day-like time loop going on of trucks hitting the bridge.

“Yes, that bridge has been getting hit, oh my goodness, and I’ve been in Augusta all my life, it gets hit at least three times a year,” said Tanisha Tucker.

It’s so common that it’s been depicted in art, remember the Olive Road overpass gingerbread house? Complete with a truck stuck underneath. And like in real life, traffic being forced to detour, sometimes for days, or even weeks.

“Quite often many times, have to go around, it’s a pain in the butt,” said Julius Raynor.

“It does because I take that street to the left to go to work so when that’s blocked off, I have to go all the way down 15th Street and come up Central Avenue, so it does become an inconvenience,” said Tanisha.

It’s the Olive Road groundhog, but as one resident said, instead of having a truck hit the bridge over and over, they would rather hit the lottery.

“Who ever said that you are a genius, you are a genius,” said Tanisha.

So, it’s Deja Vu all over again at the Olive Road overpass, where we can only hope that one day we’ll wake up and it will stop.