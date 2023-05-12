WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Lex Vanegas knows how competitive Boss Hog is. Her team is defending champs.

“It takes a lot of dedication, a lot of practice, a lot of consistency,” she said.

These teams have a lot on their plates…being the best requires focus.

“We’re ready. We have got a lot of good teams out here and we’re going to give it our all. A lot of work goes into this competition,” said James Banks.

But at Boss Hog they don’t just judge the best grillers but also who’s site is the most killer. It’s called the “Best Sty Award”, sounds like it might be a distraction.

“It’s funny that you would think that but there are teams that are very serious. They will deck out their spots,” said Lex.

Like this team out of Waynesboro…wagon wheels, hale bales and flowers, very nice.

“So decoration is part of the competition”

“Oh yeah big part of it,” said Bubba Marshall.

“Now is this your design?”

“No that’s mama’s design over there,” Bubba said

“I think it’s yours.“

This Florida team has a camel, wearing a red, white and blue hat and matching boa, sporting unicorn boots and high tops.

And there is the bottom half of a mannequin with a tray on top wearing neon green socks, competitors what do you say?

“Looks good to me. Put a couple of beers on that mannequin thing there probably do pretty good,” said Scott DuMars.

So at Boss Hog, it’s not just how you cook…but it’s how you look.

Out There Somewhere in Waynesboro, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6