Burnettown, S.C. (WJBF) – It’s hot, so you have heard the old joke, about the guy who took a bath, in clearwater, and wound-up achin or maybe, Langley Pond.

“The water was a great, great way to cool off, obviously with this type of heat you got to come prepared,” said Ian Mini.

Life’s a beach at Langley Pond, but don’t overdo it.

“Let them play and get cooled off and enjoy some fun before it gets too hot, we’re going inside for some air conditioning as soon as possible,” said Gina Russell.

Who needs air conditioning when you have the clearwater of Langley Pond?

“It was good not even that cold or not too hot,” said Maddison Valentine

“So good temp.”

“Yes, good temperature,” said Maddison.

Perfect for the Australian crawl or the dog paddle, must be the dog days of summer.

And look at the sugary sand that has made Langley Pond beach famous.

“Did you build a sandcastle?”

“No,” said Kayley Gunnells.

You don’t have any talent, or”

“I don’t have any talent,” said Kayley.

Relax it’s Langley Pond but it’s not the Hampton’s or the French Rivera

“Langley Pond better than the French Rivera?

“Yes, this is better, yes,” said Maddison.

“You’re so right,”

Better than the Rivera?”

Yes better,” said Gina.

Well closer any way and just as cool

Out There Somewhere at Langley Pond George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.